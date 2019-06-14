Rose Hanbury Is Handling Those Prince William Cheating Rumors The Best Way She Can

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just had a secret getaway together to enjoy some time one-on-one. The trip came shortly after all of the affair rumors surrounding the royal couple. The prince’s alleged mistress, Rose Hanbury is reportedly hurt by the cheating rumors and all the negative things people have been saying, which, for the record, are not true. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley was at the center of all the nasty rumors that claimed she and Prince William had an affair. But spokespeople for the royal family have completely denied all cheating allegations. In fact, Middleton and her royal hubby seem to be as happy as ever.

But Hanbury’s friends apparently seem to think she isn’t doing quite as well. Her brother owns a “private members club” where some of Hanbury’s friends were reportedly overheard discussing her current state. We definitely can’t blame her for struggling with all of this, though. It’s been a tough couple of months with the rumor mill for Middleton and Prince William, we can’t imagine being the “other woman” in question. Especially considering she and Middleton were friends. And hello—that the rumors weren’t true!

Hopefully Hanbury is able to move on past this (*cough* dumb) drama and continue having a beautiful life with her husband and children. Middleton and Prince William definitely enjoyed their time together this past week at The Inn on the Lake in Ullswater in Cumbria.

According to a source at Us Weekly, the couple have been “examining” their relationship following all of the affair rumors. “The affair rumors turned out to be a good thing for them in the end. Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online. It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often.” Well…it’s always good to look at things with a silver lining. But it’s also proof that being a royal and being in the spotlight comes with many shadows too, one of which being that darn rumor mill.