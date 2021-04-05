Rosé’s ‘Gone’ Lyrics Prove She Can Write the Perfect Heartbreak Song in Any Language

All her love is gone. Rosé’s “Gone” lyrics prove the BLACKPINK member can write the perfect breakup song in any language. Rosé—who is one fourth of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK–released the music video for her second solo song, “Gone,” on Sunday, April 4.

The music video sees the idol—who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia—break down as she sings about a relationship that’s ended. “I just wanna be the one / But to you, we’re already done,” Rosé sings. “Gone” is Rosé’s second solo song to have a music video after her debut solo track, “On the Ground,” in March 2021. Both songs are from Rosé’s debut solo EP, -R-. Like “On the Ground,” “Gone” is completely in English, a decision Rosé made while recording -R-.

“In order to perfect the song, I contemplated which language would suit this one. And English suits this song the most. I was afraid and worried that the fans would be disappointed. But it was more important to me to present a perfect song, so I decided to do it in English,” she said at a showcase for -R- in March 2021. “Gone” was written by Rosé, Teddy, Brian Lee and J. Lauryn. Lee also produced the track alongside 24.

Rosé also isn’t the only BLACKPINK member to release solo music. Her band mate, Jennie, was the first member to release a solo song with her debut single, “Solo,” in 2018. The band’s other two members—Lisa and Jisoo—are also expected to release solo music in the near future, according to BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment. “Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well,” YG Entertainment said in a statement in May 2020.

Ahead, read the full lyrics to Rosé’s “Gone.”

[Verse 1]

I thought that you’d remember, but it seems that you forgot

It’s hard for me to blame you when you were already lost

Oh, yeah

I’m tired of always waiting

Oh, yeah, yeah

I see you changed your number, that’s why you don’t get my calls

I gave you all of me, now you don’t wanna be involved

Oh, yeah, yeah

I really gotta face it

Oh, yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna be the one

But to you, we’re already done

Tell me, why’d you have to hit and run me?

Now I’m all alone, cryin’ ugly

You broke my heart just for fun

Took my love and just left me numb

Now it’s eight in the morning

Hate in the morning (All because of you)

[Chorus]

Another story that’s sad and true

I can feel the pain, can you?

You had to be the one to let me down

To colour me blue

Hate to see you with someone new

I’ll put a curse on her and you

Ain’t no looking back, now you’re dead and gone

My love is gone too

[Post-Chorus]

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is gone

Now you’re dead and gone

[Verse 2]

All my love is gone and the hate has grown

Standing all alone and I’m searching for something

But I can’t feel nothing

I pack my bags and go

This don’t feel like home

Too much darkness for a rainbow, I feel so used

How am I supposed to live without you? I refuse, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna be the one

But to you, we’re already done

Tell me, why’d you have to hit and run me?

Now I’m all alone, cryin’ ugly

You broke my heart just for fun

Took my love and just left me numb

Now it’s eight in the morning

Hate in the morning (All because of you)

[Chorus]

Another story that’s sad and true

I can feel the pain, can you?

You had to be the one to let me down

To colour me blue

Hate to see you with someone new

I’ll put a curse on her and you

Ain’t no looking back, now you’re dead and gone

My love is gone too

[Post-Chorus]

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is go-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

All my love is gone

Now you’re dead and gone