StyleCaster
Share

15 Rose Gold Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Rose Gold Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With

Lauren Caruso
by
15 Rose Gold Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Catbird

As far as things you’ll wear forever go, an engagement ring is a pretty big deal. And while you certainly don’t want to be tempted to give into a fleeting trend for something as permanent as a wedding band, you still want the symbolic piece of jewelry to feel like, well, you. Or, you know, your significant other, if you’re the one getting on bended knee and all.

MORE: 20 Unique Wedding Rings We Can’t Stop Staring At

That said, rose gold is just as timeless as silver and yellow gold, but the subtle pink tinge offers a hint of distinction that some brides-to-be crave—and it looks great on just about every skin tone. Ahead, we rounded up 15 rose gold engagement rings from brands like Anna Sheffield, Lauren Wolfe, Kat Kim, and Mejuri that’ll set yours apart from the cookie-cutter styles. Our favorites below!

MORE: What to Wear to a Winter Wedding

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring
Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring

Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring $3,500; at Of a Kind

 

Photo: Of a Kind
Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band
Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band

Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band $1,500; at Of a Kind

 

Photo: Of a Kind
Kat Kim New York Ruby Sunset Ring
Kat Kim New York Ruby Sunset Ring

Kat Kim New York Ruby Sunset Ring, $950; at Kat Kim New York

 

Photo: Kat Kim
Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring
Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring

Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring, $975; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom
Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold
Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold

Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold, $219; at Kay Jewelers

 

Photo: Kay Jewelers
Blanca Monros Gomez Triple White Solitaire
Blanca Monros Gomez Triple White Solitaire

Blanca Monros Gomez Triple White Solitaire, $1,025; at Blanca Monros Gomez

Photo: Blanca Monros Gomez
Catbird Maleficent Ring
Catbird Maleficent Ring

Catbird Maleficent Ring, $364; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird
Malcom Betts Triple-Diamond Ring
Malcom Betts Triple-Diamond Ring

Malcolm Betts Triple-Diamond Ring $3,835; at Barneys 

 

Photo: Barneys
Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring
Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring

Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring, $170; at Mejuri

 

Photo: Majuri
1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold
1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold

1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold; $940; at Zales

 

Photo: Zales
Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring
Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring

Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring, $4,375; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys
Catbird Odile The Swan Ring
Catbird Odile The Swan Ring

Catbird Odile The Swan Ring, $2,350; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird
Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring
Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring

Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring, $478.79; at Sears

 

Photo: Sears
Forevermark Cluster Ring
Forevermark Cluster Ring

Forevermark Cluster Ring, $15,940; at Forevermark

 

Photo: Forevermark
Petite Diamond Ring in 14K Rose Gold
Petite Diamond Ring in 14K Rose Gold

Petite Diamond Ring in 14K Rose Gold, $1,700; at Brilliant Earth

 

Photo: Brilliant Earth

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Winter Accessory That Upgrades Any Cold-Weather Outfit

The Winter Accessory That Upgrades Any Cold-Weather Outfit
  • Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring
  • Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band
  • Kat Kim New York Ruby Sunset Ring
  • Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring
  • Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold
  • Blanca Monros Gomez Triple White Solitaire
  • Catbird Maleficent Ring
  • Malcom Betts Triple-Diamond Ring
  • Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring
  • 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold
  • Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring
  • Catbird Odile The Swan Ring
  • Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring
  • Forevermark Cluster Ring
  • Petite Diamond Ring in 14K Rose Gold
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share