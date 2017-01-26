15 Rose Gold Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With

As far as things you’ll wear forever go, an engagement ring is a pretty big deal. And while you certainly don’t want to be tempted to give into a fleeting trend for something as permanent as a wedding band, you still want the symbolic piece of jewelry to feel like, well, you. Or, you know, your significant other, if you’re the one getting on bended knee and all.
That said, rose gold is just as timeless as silver and yellow gold, but the subtle pink tinge offers a hint of distinction that some brides-to-be crave—and it looks great on just about every skin tone. Ahead, we rounded up 15 rose gold engagement rings from brands like Anna Sheffield, Lauren Wolfe, Kat Kim, and Mejuri that’ll set yours apart from the cookie-cutter styles. Our favorites below!
Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring
Lauren Woldfe Three Stone White Diamond Ring $3,500; at Of a Kind
Photo:
Of a Kind
Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band
Anna Sheffield Single Cluster Rose Gold Celestine Band $1,500; at Of a Kind
Photo:
Of a Kind
Kat Kim New York Ruby Sunset Ring
Photo:
Kat Kim
Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring
Bony Levy Double Baguette Diamond Ring, $975; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold
Kay Jewelers Lab-Created Sapphire Ring 10K Rose Gold, $219; at Kay Jewelers
Photo:
Kay Jewelers
Blanca Monros Gomez Triple White Solitaire
Photo:
Blanca Monros Gomez
Catbird Maleficent Ring
Catbird Maleficent Ring, $364; at Catbird
Photo:
Catbird
Malcom Betts Triple-Diamond Ring
Malcolm Betts Triple-Diamond Ring $3,835; at Barneys
Photo:
Barneys
Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring
Mejuri Black Diamond Line Ring, $170; at Mejuri
Photo:
Majuri
1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold
1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring in 10K Rose Gold; $940; at Zales
Photo:
Zales
Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring
Diamond Foundry x Barneys New York Eva Fehren Hero Charm Ring, $4,375; at Barneys New York
Photo:
Barneys
Catbird Odile The Swan Ring
Catbird Odile The Swan Ring, $2,350; at Catbird
Photo:
Catbird
Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring
Rose Plated Sterling Silver Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring, $478.79; at Sears
Photo:
Sears
Forevermark Cluster Ring
Photo:
Forevermark
Petite Diamond Ring in 14K Rose Gold
Photo:
Brilliant Earth