Rose Gold Clothes, Shoes, and Bags are Trending: 25 Pieces to Buy Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Lately, we’ve seen lots of metallic pieces in stores, and on our favorite bloggers and fashion insiders. Aside from the typical silver and gold though, a new shiny finish is making it’s way onto everyone’s body: rose gold.

The perfect mix of gold and light pink, we’re loving how the hue isn’t just being reserved for jewelry anymore—we’ve started to see it crop up on everything from leather bags and shoes to crop top and skirts.

Here, we’ve gathered 25 killer rose gold pieces to shop now!

KARA Metallic Small Backpack; $445 at shopbop.com

New Look Rose Gold Metallic Flat Shoes; $37 at asos.com

Kate Spade New York Idiom Bracelet "Stop and Smell the Roses"; $29.99 at piperlime.gap.com

Nixon Small Kensington Rose Gold Watch; $175 at urbanoutfitters.com

Misha Nonoo Eva Top; $250 at piperlime.gap.com

Dune Mariella Rose Gold Platform Sandals; $156 at asos.com

Metallic Faux Leather Top; $15.90 at forever21.com

Ted Baker Carter Rose Gold Mirror Aviator Sunglasses; $138 at asos.com

ALDO Roncari Rose Gold Leather Flat Sandals; $65 at asos.com

Rose Up Metallic Headband; $25 at nastygal.com

Komono Estelle Watch; $95 at nastygal.com

Joie Kidmore Sneakers; $220 at piperlime.gap.com

California Charm Necklace; $5.90 at forever21.com

Neo Cleo Collar Necklace; $33.60 at nastygal.com

Marc By Marc Jacobs The Slim Rose Gold Watch MBM3352; $336.50 at asos.com

ban.do Love Bobby Pin; $12 at shopbop.com

Fashion Union Structured Top In Metallic Texture; $14 at asos.com

ASOS I'm Actually a Mermaid iPhone 5 Case; $15 at asos.com

Frends Taylor Headphones; $200 at nastygal.com

MARC BY MARC JACOBS 'Baker' Leather Strap Watch; $195 at nordstrom.com

Eyelash Curler; $5.95 at hm.com

Argento Vivo Mini Knot Ring; $28 at nordstrom.com

3 Pack Necklaces; $14.95 at hm.com

Kristen Elspeth Bar Stud Earrings; $66 at shopbop.com

