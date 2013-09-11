Rose Byrne Wears The Same Floral Lanvin Dress as Anna Wintour: Who Rocked it Better?

Rose Byrne made a gutsy style move on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film “Insidious: Chapter 2” last night in California: she wore almost the same floral Lanvin print that Vogue editor Anna Wintour wore just a couple weeks ago to the Moët & Chandon party in Manhattan.
Normally Byrne dresses well but she isn’t someone whose every fashion move we follow, but this time we took notice for one very simple reason: it takes a ballsy woman to wear the same dress the editor-in-chief of Vogue just very recently wore. We’re also a bit surprised that the folks at Lanvin would lend a dress to a high-profile actress so soon after Wintour wore it, though it was shortened and sleeves were added slightly for the 34-year-old actress.
Click through the gallery above and tell us what you think: which lady rocked the look better?