Rose Byrne: Knowing is half the battle

No stranger to high fashion, Rose Byrne (of TV’s Damages) graced the red carpet Monday at the New York premiere of her new film Knowing wearing a drop dead gorgeous feather dress. The dress, by Christian Cota, was a perfect shade of light plum and made her look like a graceful ballerina. Accessorizing the dress were a Kotur clutch, H.Stern ring and over the top 40’s hair that for once makes sense with the look. She looks impeccable on the red carpet and has gotten to make out with Brad Pitt and Josh Hartnett, tough life.