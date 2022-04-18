Rosalía Tickets Go on Sale Soon—Here’s How to Snag the Best Seats For Her Motomami World Tour

La Rosalía’s tour is finally happening! The Spanish singer’s massive world tour will kick off in her native Spain before landing in North and South America, and fans around the world are already vying for Rosalía tickets in their local cities. Luckily, we have some tips for landing the best tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 tour, including an exclusive discount code(!!!) for StyleCaster readers below.

Rosalía announced her Motomami World Tour—her first-ever bout of global concerts—on April 18, 2022. Rosalía’s 2022 tour will span a whopping 46 dates across 15 countries, beginning in the summer and running through the end of the year. The “Saoko” singer teased her Motomami World Tour one day before the official announcement went live, writing on Instagram, “Atencion motomami$$ mañana anunciO aLGO😻😻😻😻,” which translates to, “Attention motomami$$ I’ll announce something tomorrow.”

Rosalía’s 2022 tour, as its namesake suggests, is in support of her third studio album, MOTOMAMI

. The album, which was released in March 2022, was met with widespread acclaim from music critics and fans, who commended the record for its genre-bending approach and experimental sound. Explaining the name of her album, Rosalía told Billboard following the album’s release that, “Motomami is the name of my company. Back when I was a teenager, I had a friend whose email account was “Motomami.” I loved the name and it stayed with me.”

“I associate it with my friend and with motorcycles. My mom has always had motorcycles, I’ve ridden since I was eight years old with my dad. And a Motomami, well, my mom is the OG Motomami,” she continued. “There’s so many Motomamis in the world who have inspired me. My mom, my sister, my friend Hunter Schafer. Motomami is an energy. Anyone can be a Motomami, Motopapi. It’s the way you feel. And also, it’s doing as much as you can with what you have.”

Before the release of MOTOMAMI, Rosalía hinted at the feminist and sexually empowered themes of the record during her November 2021 cover story for the inaugural issue of Rolling Stone en Español. At the time, Rosi expressed her hope that MOTOMAMI would serve as a “counterbalance” to the “macho and misogynist” stereotypes that often pervade the content and coverage of Latin music.

“I haven’t always found female figures who write in a rawer way, particularly in music or Spanish folk music. It’s easier to find those figures in English music rather than Spanish music,” the Grammy winner said, adding, however, that these tropes go beyond music. “I also believe it’s not only a reggaeton issue. It’s a reflection of society. If this is happening in music, it’s because there’s something happening at a social level, in the real world,” Rosalía continued. “So, we better ask ourselves what is going on and what we still have to do in that regard.”

MOTOMAMI is Rosalía’s answer to that call. And after dominating the airwaves and streaming services ever since its release, Motomamis around the world will finally get to have their moment to experience the album—along with a smattering of her other hits throughout the years—live in concert. Check out everything you need to know about securing Rosalía tickets below.

When do Rosalía tickets for the Motomami World Tour go on sale?

Tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Motomami World Tour are on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

How to get presale tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Motomami World Tour

If you happen to be an American Express Card Member in North America, you can purchase Rosalía tickets early on Ticketmaster in select markets as early as Monday, April 18, 2022. General presale tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Tour will also go on sale via Live Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. To qualify for the presale, be sure to use the code ROADIE.

How to buy Rosalía tickets for her 2022 Motomami World Tour

Whether you’ve missed the presale or want more ticket options to choose from (including discounted tickets), we have a few options listed below when it comes to securing Rosalía tickets this year. Each of these retailers offer original and resale General Admission tickets, along with VIP packages.

Rosalía’s VIP Packages include premium tickets, priority check-in and entrance, exclusive merch and a commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía herself. Find more details about her VIP Package here.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Rosalía“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Rosalía’s Motomami Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Rosalía.” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Rosalía.” Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Rosalía’s Motomami World Tour!

What are Rosalía’s 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Rosalía’s 2022 Motomami World Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Rosalía Tour Dates 2022: Motomami

07/06 – Almería, ES @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria

07/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja

07/12 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros

07/14 – Malaga, ES @ Marenostrum

07/16 – Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Marina Sur

07/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

07/29 – La Coruña, ES @ The Coliseo

08/01 – Palma, ES @ Son Fusteret

08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

08/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex

08/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio CitiBanamex

08/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil

08/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Arena Movistar

08/28 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

08/31 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

09/03 – La Romana, DR @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

09/09 – San Juan, PR @ The Coliseo

09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/07 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/08 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/25 – Porto, PT @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota

11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

12/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

12/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

12/15 – London, UK @ The O2

12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

General tickets for Rosalía’s 2022 Motomami World Tour go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase original tickets at Ticketmaster here, or resale tickets at StubHub here. For a discount on resale tickets, use code SC15 at checkout for $15 off at VividSeats.

