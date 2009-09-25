Rosa Acosta and Soulja Boy Engaged

More exciting news in the world of celebrity engagements: Soulja Boy and model Rosa Acosta are to be married. The rapper and the gorgeous model have made no official statement, so at the moment we can only imagine the juicy details of their nuptials. As long as Soulja doesn’t rock a Gucci bandanna down the aisle, we’re happy.

This news is hot on the (patent leather, 4-inch stiletto) heels of Khloe Kardashian‘s shotgun wedding, occurring this Sunday in the Los Angeles area. Hopefully Soulja Boy and his lady will only be kissing thru the phone, and not sending out their wedding invites through it.