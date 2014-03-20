Best Casting Ever: Rooney Mara Will Play Tiger Lily In New ‘Peter Pan’ Movie

While normally we wouldn’t either be excited nor particularly want to talk about a new film version of the largely overdone children’s tale “Peter Pan,” there’s only one girl who can make us super stoked about it: Rooney Mara. She’s officially been cast as Tiger Lily, the chief’s daughter who is captured by the pirates and left to drown on Marooner’s Rock—but Peter Pan saves her. This is the best casting ever.

You’re probably thinking something along the lines of, “Um, shouldn’t they have cast an actual Native American girl to play Tiger Lily?” According to Variety, the forthcoming Warner Bros. version of the story is going to be vastly different from the original, in that it will be a multi-racial, international cast. Apparently they also looked at It-girl Lupita Nyong’o to be Tiger Lily, but Rooney (rightfully, we think) won this battle.

The film is slated to hit theaters in July 2015, so until then we’ll be sitting on the edge of our seats awaiting the first look at Rooney Lily. We assume we’ll be able to add her performance to our list of why Rooney Mara is literally everything.