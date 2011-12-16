StyleCaster
Rooney Mara, Scar Jo & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

Laurel Pinson
by
I love ladies who lunch, but what I love more are ladies thatdress well! And there was certainly no shortage of that this week. From flawless gowns to playful mini dresses, we’ve got plenty ofhigh fashion to carry us through the weekend. Not to mention the fact that these celebs are repping some of ourfavorite designers.

Click through the slideshow above to check out our picks for best dressed of the week! Which A-lister is wearing yourfavorite ensemble? Let us know in the comments section below!

Charlize Theron dazzles at the Young Adult premier in Hollywood! 

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

Rooney Mara stuns us in Prabal Gurung.

Photo Credit:BEHAR ANTHONY / SIPA

Paula Patton draws a crowd in D&G.

Photo Credit:EFE-US/SIPA

Scar Jo looks chic in a LBD.

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA

Hilary Swank looks gorgeous in Gucci.

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA

LeAnn Rimes looks great in Azzedine Alaia.

Photo Credit: ADMEDIA/SIPA

How great does Brooklyn Decker look in Dior? 

Photo Credit: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Kendall Jenner looks very age appropriate and beautiful. 

Photo Credit: SIPA USA/SIPA

Sofia Vergara looks amaze in David Meister.

Photo Credit: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

How gorgeous is Tinsley Mortimer

Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA

