See Rooney Mara’s Amazing Ruffled Lanvin Dress From Every Angle

When it comes to red carpet dresses that really wowed in the year 2013, there’s sadly not that much excitement to speak of. Although there were many stars who opted to wear very revealing gowns from designers like Antonio Berardi, Dior, and Givenchy, there weren’t many who gave off the appearance of being an absolute style goddess (save for, perhaps, Nicole Richie). Just as the year is winding down, however, along comes, Rooney Mara.



The Oscar-nominated actress attended the Oxfam Charity Gala as part of the Dubai International Film Festival last night, and she stepped onto the red carpet wearing this stunning custom creation by Lanvin. This, folks, is what you might call a dream gown: It was made to fit her petite frame and it requires minimal accessories—thanks to one major ruffle.

With her hair slicked back and a deep wine lip to set off the cream color of the dress, Rooney managed to rank high on our list of the year’s best-dressed with this appearance alone. Check out her gorgeous look from every angle in the gallery above!