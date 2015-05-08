StyleCaster
Share

20 Ways a Bright Couch Can Transform a Room

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Ways a Bright Couch Can Transform a Room

Kristen Bousquet
by
6 Shares
20 Ways a Bright Couch Can Transform a Room
21 Start slideshow

 

When it comes to buying furniture, most of us opt for something neutral because, well, it’s safe. And while, yes, that gray or navy sofa will go with everything, it also can make a room quite boring if you’re not a skilled interior designer. Enter the super-bright couch, a killer way brighten up your living room and make a statement.

As you’ll see the gallery above, bright couches can transform a space, acting as a definite focal point, but also blending seamlessly with other elements in a room. Check ’em out now for some serious inspiration!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Photo: Raneytown

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Photo: Sunny Days and Starry Nights

Photo: David Cleveland

Photo: Apartment Therapy

Photo: The College Prepster

Photo: Delcosingles

Photo: Mark Roskams Photography

Photo: Where My Heart Is

Photo: Sarah Dorio

Photo: Samantha Pynn

Photo: Absolutely Beautiful Things

Photo: Apartment Therapy

Photo: Awesome Interior

Photo: My Domaine

Photo: SF Girl by Bay

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Photo: Decoist

Photo: Cowtan & Tout

Photo: vtownen

Photo: West Elm

Next slideshow starts in 10s

23 Tops That Are Better From Behind

23 Tops That Are Better From Behind
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share