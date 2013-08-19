Room of the Week: Simon Doonan and Jonathan Adler’s Groovy Shelter Island Living Room

Simon Doonan, Creative Ambassador-at-Large at Barneys, and Jonathan Adler, a furniture designer and home decor expert, are without a doubt a serious fashion power couple. So it was not a surprise at all that the couple’s Shelter Island beach getaway is drool worthy, particularly the retro living room (pictured above).

Doonan described the process of decorating the house to Architectural Digest saying: “Jonathan….set about juxtaposing the austere exterior with warm and idiosyncratic interiors. The exact vibe was to be a blend of Big Sur bohemian and rich Ibiza hippie, two of our favorite adopted personas. To achieve it, he mixed furniture and rugs of his own design with diverse vintage finds—from a starburst mirror framed with spindle legs to industrial ceiling lights to suspended rattan lounge chairs.” Here, some decor tips to take away from our room of the week.

1. Don’t Be Afraid to Go Retro. This room has a distinct 1970s vibe thanks to the sunken living room, shag carpeting, and mustard color palette. The modernist references all seem to work perfectly together and feel altogether modern despite the room’s groovy 1970s vibe.

2. Quirky Pillows Give an Instant Update. Adler is renowned for his quirky needlepoint pillows, so it is no surprise that he placed them in his own living room. The best part? Should he decide to switch them out the room will get an instant refresh without much work at all.

3. Think Oversized. The oversized lighting in this room really works including the large lamp and the three hanging lighting fixtures. Both serve as centerpieces in the room, and almost become works of art in their own right.

4. Comfort Matters. What we love about this room is that while it is obviously “decorated” it is still the kind of place that we can actually envision hanging out in (probably while sprawled out on the couch sipping a martini). Yes, having perfectly decorated spaces is great, but having a living room that you can actually live in is important.

5. Accessories Rule. Adler placed a hodgepodge of accessories in this room, and it really works. Between his own pottery, art from his mother, and even flowers, everything seems to have been fair game.

