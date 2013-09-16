Room of the Week: The Park Avenue Dining Room That Doubles as a Library

When we think of our perfect New York City pad to grow old in, an image something like this comes to mind. Best-selling author and historian Barbara Goldsmith hired interior designer Mica Ertegün to update and decorate her Park Avenue apartment, and the result is simply gorgeous. Sure, you can easily think to yourself that this space is simply unattainable, and in many ways it is, but there are some key design lessons to be learned from this room, and some tricks that you can apply to your space.

1. Build A Library Anywhere. We love that this room is a dining room/library hybrid. Especially in small spaces, it can seem like a complete mystery as to where to store books, and we love that this very uptown apartment used this pretty innovative solution. In many ways, the books become art in this room.

2. Think Big. The centerpiece of the room is undoubtedly the oversized abstract painting. Even if you don’t have a fortune to spend on a piece of art, think big. Inexpensive do-it-yourself option: Cover a piece of canvas with a cool fabric, to create your own piece of art.

3. Crown Moldings Go a Long Way. This room wouldn’t be the same without the crown moldings. Even if you don’t have crown moldings in your home, you can pretty easily get them added for not much money. It can even help the resale value of your home.

4. Mix Modern With Antiques. The furniture in this room is extremely traditional, and there are clearly a lot of antiques in it, but the painting in the center of the room adds a fun dimension. Don’t be afraid to mix and match styles.

5. Pack It In. This is a room where more is definitely more (that doesn’t always apply, but it definitely does here). Everywhere you look there is something interesting to look at. If you have the confidence to go for it, sometimes packing a room with stuff simply works.

MORE:

Jenna Lyons’ Colorful Inspiration Filled Office

Margherita Missoni’s Bohemian Milan Bedroom