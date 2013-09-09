Room of the Week: A Fantasy Parisian Kitchen

Oh, to be the very chic German-French interior designer Josephine Gintzburger. Her Paris abode is enough to make any design enthusiast weak in the knees, though when we got a glimpse of her epic kitchen we were literally drooling on ourselves in a state of decor heaven. Here, some tips on how to get inspired by the kitchen to end all kitchens.

1. Splurge On Statement Appliances. A quick look at this kitchen and immediately our eyes gravitated towards the retro pastel pink refrigerator. It was love at first sight. It becomes the ultimate statement piece in the room, and it doesn’t matter that the other appliances don’t match.

2. Chandeliers Aren’t Just For Living Rooms. A chandelier in the kitchen? Why not. We love that the chandelier in this room gives a relatively minimalist space a seriously glam vibe.

3. Dishes Out In the Open. We love that this kitchen uses industrial shelving to show off a collection of antique dishes, teacups, and wine glasses. The best part? This shelving is as inexpensive as it gets, and is easy to replicate in your own kitchen.

4. Use Art To Tie Colors Together. There are a lot of colors in this kitchen that shouldn’t work together—like pink and red—that do. They work because of the very large art piece in the center of the room. Lesson? Want to go crazy with color? Looking for an art piece to tie it all together.

5. The Kitchen Is the Heart of the House. Ever notice how at parties everyone seems to always end up in the kitchen? In most homes, the kitchen is the heart of the house, so why not have a kitchen that also doubles as an awesome hangout space? That is what the designer of this room were clearly thinking, and it totally works.

MORE:

The 25 Top Home Decor Blogs

At Home With Patti Stanger: 5 Tips For Home Decorating From The Millionaire Matchmaker