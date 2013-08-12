Room of the Week: Diana Vreeland’s Iconic Red Living Room

Diana Vreeland was renowned for a lot of things in her lifetime—her tenure as the editor of Vogue and her contribution to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, are among her many accomplishments. What’s made a lasting an impression on us? Her awe inspiring red living room in her Manhattan apartment (pictured above). Vreeland famously said: “There’s only one very good life and that’s the life you know you want and you make it yourself,” which she clearly did with this room. Here some decor tips to take away from our room of the week.

1. Don’t Be Afraid of Going Monochromatic. What we love about this apartment is that Vreeland set her her sights on a red theme and just went for it. Vreeland famously loved the color red and once said: “All my life I’ve pursued the perfect red. I can never get painters to mix it for me. It’s exactly as if I’d said, ‘I want rococo with a spot of Gothic in it and a bit of Buddhist temple’—they have no idea what I’m talking about. About the best red is to copy the color of a child’s cap in any Renaissance portrait.”

2. Statement Pieces Go a Long Way. Yes, the decor in this room is as over-the-top as it comes, and Vreeland’s red print upholstery is a statement, but the fashion doyenne went a step further adding a leopard chair into the mix.

3. Splurge On Wallpaper. Can you imagine this room without the iconic wallpaper? While wallpaper was out of vogue for years in decor circles, it is finding its way back in in a big way, and it is an easy way to give your room a huge kick. Just make sure to choose something you love and will want to live with for the long-term.

4. Mirror Mirror On the Wall. The mirror hanging above Vreeland’s sofa isn’t just an accent piece, it serves to make the room look much bigger than it really is (a trick that anyone can use).

5. More Is More. Oversized red floral arrangements? Check. Various needlepoint pillows? Check? Scores of framed pieces of art? Check. This room is all about more is more. Vreeland clearly had confidence and just went with it.

