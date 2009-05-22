I feel that there are two kinds of romance: sweet and genuine romance of eager compliments and sweaty palms versus awkward and over the top romance of contrived clichés and blimps asking women to marry them.

Sweet romantic: Your dress looks amazing on you!

Creepy romantic: Your teeth are extremely white; do you use Crest Whitening strips?

Sweet romantic: Would you like to go to my roof; I have an amazing view of the skyline?

Creepy romantic: Would you like to go to my roof; I have an amazing view of my neighbor’s bedroom?

Well, if you’re trying to impress someone this weekend, do not fear of erring on the side of Creepy McCreeperson as I have the perfect outing for you: Rooftop Films!



Tonight watch a series of romantic short films titled, “Endless Forgiveness” will screen on the rooftop at 350 Grand Street in Manhattan. The Acrylics will be performing before the movies. However, if you’re bringing a date, try to behave yourself at the after party’s open bar at Fontana’s. The only date worse than a date with Creepy McCreeperson? A date with Pukey McVomiting-in-the-Cab.