17 Slow-Cooker Date Night Recipes That Aim to Please

If you’ve ever invited somebody over for date night, you know that the last thing you want to worry about is burning dinner. There’s cleaning to do, a playlist to curate, and whatever else you typically do before a date. One way to lift the menu pressure? Opting for a slow-cooker date night recipe.

The beauty of a slow-cooker date night recipe is that you assemble everything hours and hours in advance, and then you can rest assured that it’ll be ready to go when you are—no hands-on work required. Plus, there are so many tasty, fancy slow-cooker recipes to choose from.

If you’re thinking about planning an at-home dinner for your date but don’t know where to begin, these slow-cooker date night recipes are a great jumping off point. There are a range of dishes, so you’re bound to find something that fits what you’re looking for.

Lamb Shanks With Rosemary and Mushrooms

These rich, fall-off-the-bone lamb shanks are a great way to get things going.

Full Chicken Dinner

Throw chicken, potatoes, and green beans into the slow-cooker, and you won’t have to worry about anything but setting the table.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parmesan might be a kid favorite, but no adult would be disappointed by it either.

Beef Bourguignon

Julia Child had trouble with beef bourguignon, but your slow-cooker makes it easy.

Beef Ragu With Pappardelle

This luscious ragu is a little bit messy, but totally worth it.

Beef Stroganoff

This creamy beef stroganoff is perfect for a cold day, or when you’re blasting the AC in the summer and want to get cozy.

Lemon Garlic Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is a date night favorite, but what if you don’t want to heat up your whole house with the oven or set off your smoke alarm? Do it in the slow cooker instead.

Salmon With Creamy Lemon Sauce

If you’re looking for a pescatarian option, creamy salmon is a great one.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp isn’t for everybody. But if you’re into it, this shrimp scampi is easy, and quicker than most slow-cooker recipes.

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy potatoes might not be a meal in and of themselves (unless you want them to be), but they’re great alongside a rotisserie chicken and a simple salad.

Braised Beef Short Ribs

If you’re really looking to make something special, head to your local butcher and pick up some beef short ribs to throw in the slow cooker.

Coq Au Vin

Wine with dinner is great, but wine in dinner is also pretty fun—coq au vin is made by braising chicken in a bottle of wine.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo is a simple choice, but that doesn’t make it any less delicious.

Chicken Meatball Pasta Bake

Spaghetti and meatballs can get a little bit messy. But this pasta bake is just as tasty—and a little bit more tame.

Easy Lasagna

Sometimes, a simple lasagna is all that will cut it.

Honey-Garlic Pork Chops

Pork chops on their own might be a little boring, but bathe them in a honey-garlic sauce, and you have a pretty exciting piece of meat.

Indian Butter Chicken

For fans of Indian food, butter chicken from scratch is a fun project to share.