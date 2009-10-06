Roman Polanski Update: Bail Denied

Though the Dave Letterman disaster may be the sex-scandal-du-jour, let us not forget about the other one, you know, the 30 year-long sketchy situation involving Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski.

Despite the petition signed by nearly all of Hollywood and the arguments from his own legal team, today the Swiss Justice Ministry denied the filmmaker’s bail, which will keep him locked up in a Zurich jail.

He will remain there while his lawyers scramble to prevent his extradition back to California.