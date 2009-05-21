Roman Holiday

Who would have thought that anything near as fashionable as Cannes could be going on only one country away? Some of Hollywood’s most stylish girls were across the Atlantic yesterday, but they weren’t parlez vousing Francais, they were parlando Italiano! Jessica Alba, Ginnifer Goodwin, Chloe Sevigny and Selma Blair were among those at the opening of Bulgari’s “Between Eternity and History: 1884-2009” exhibition, a celebration of the jewelry company’s 125th anniversary, in Rome.

According to WWD, the exhibition held at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni is a retrospective of about 6 rooms displaying iconic jewels from Bulgari’s past collections, including pieces owned by Elizabeth Taylor.

The Hollywood It girls, who all glittered in Bulgari jewels, went all out in style to celebrate the company’s big birthday – Selma Blair in hot pink Versace, Ginnifer Goodwin in Azzaro and Brian Atwood pumps, Jessica Alba kept it demure in a burgundy sheath and Chloe Sevigny went all nude in a one shoulder silk dress while keeping her trademark red lips.