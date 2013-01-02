Everything You Need to Know About Roman Abramovich and Dasha Zhukova’s St. Barts New Year’s Eve Bash

Billionaire Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and his girlfriend Dasha Zhukova (currently six-months pregnant) have quickly become the king and queen of the New Year’s Eve party circuit thanks to their buzzy yearly event in St. Barts. This year’s extravaganza was just as over the top as previous years. The party drew the likes of P.Diddy (who hosted a pre-party aboard his yacht), music mogul Rick Rubin, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Arianna Huffington, Karlie Kloss, and Calvin Klein.

The event, that played host to 400 guests, was held between Abramovich’s yacht and in a tent erected on his 70-acre Gouverneur Bay Estate which the mogul bought for a staggering $96 million in 2009. Abramovich has had his staff working for weeks on the party. Paparazzi captured party preparation underway on December 21. Based on an inside view of the bash taken by One Management founder and CEO Scott Lipps the party appears to have had a Moroccan theme.

Kings of Leon were flown in to perform, despite rumors that the entertainment would be Rihanna. The band commands upwards of $250,000 for private performances and that doesn’t include their fees for airfare and lodging A source told the New York Post that the band commanded in the high six-figures for this particular performance. Hey, pocket change considering the party was rumored to cost a whopping $7 million.

How did your New Year’s Eve compare? Share with us in the comments below.