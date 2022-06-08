Scroll To See More Images

As one of hip-hop’s biggest festivals, Rolling Loud tickets are always in high demand—and this year is no different. Limited tickets for Rolling Loud Miami and New York may still be available over on the festival’s official site, but even if you miss the presale or general public sales rush, there’s still a way to snag Rolling Loud tickets and save money in the process.

With Miami as its base, Rolling Loud tours annually in cities across the globe. Since its inception in 2015, the festival has hosted its 3-day stint of performances for rap fans in Los Angeles, New York and Sydney, with its first touchdown in Europe officially taking place in 2022. The festival was temporarily stalled in 2020 due to our global health crisis, but picked back up again in 2021 with over 140 of hip-hop’s biggest names on the bill. According to Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, the demand for tickets was so high that dates in Miami sold out in under two hours. “We’ve never sold out that fast,” he told Complex in 2021. “They would’ve sold out even faster if we could have more people buy them at once. We can only have 17,000 people at a time putting tickets in the cart. The waiting page, at any given moment, had 150,000 people in it.”

Throughout the years, Rolling Loud has seen acts like Schoolboy Q, Action Bronson, A$AP Rocky, Kanye West and many more perform at its venues across North America and beyond. Over 70,000 people attend the festival each year to see artists like these and enjoy in the weekendlong festivities in Rolling Loud’s host cities.

After its return last year, Rolling Loud 2022 is officially getting back into the swing of things in New York, Miami, Toronto and Portugal. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Saweetie and Gucci Mane—among many, many others—are slated to perform this year. And with such a stacked lineup, Rolling Loud tickets are bound to sell out quickly again.

But what if we told you there's a way to save on Rolling Loud tickets, whether or not they're sold out on the festival's official site?

How much are Rolling Loud 2022 tickets?

So, how much are Rolling Loud 2022 tickets? Like most music festivals, Rolling Loud tickets are split into tiers. Three-day tickets for Rolling Loud 2022 are currently priced at face value for $350 per weekend for general admission, $550 per weekend for general admission-plus, $1,100 per weekend for VIP tickets and $1,400 per weekend for the VIP + Munchie package. However, festivalgoers can save more on Rolling Loud 2022 tickets using our discount code below on verified resale tickets, which often run below face value.

How to buy Rolling Loud 2022 tickets

If you're wondering how to buy Rolling Loud 2022 tickets, here's what to keep in mind. Rolling Loud Miami tickets went on sale on March 7, 2022 and are still available on the festival's official site, whereas Rolling Loud New York presale tickets were released on June 3, 3033.



General Admission tickets below $350 and VIP tickets below $1,100 are under face value.



General Admission tickets below $350 and VIP tickets below $1,250 are under face value.

When is Rolling Loud 2022?

So, when is Rolling Loud 2022? Rolling Loud Miami is set to occur over three days in July 2022, beginning on Friday, July 22 and ending on Sunday, July 24. Meanwhile, Rolling Loud New York will take place in September 2022, from the 23rd to the 25th.

Where is Rolling Loud 2022?

Wondering where is Rolling Loud 2022? Rolling Loud is held in different cities across the globe. In 2022, the festival is touching down in New York, Miami, Toronto and Portugal. Rolling Loud Miami will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, whereas Rolling Loud New York will be at Citi Field in Queens.

Who is headlining Rolling Loud 2022?

So, who are the Rolling Loud 2022 headliners? Here are the headliners to expect at Rolling Loud 2022 in Miami and New York City. In Miami, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will head the lineup. Headliners for Rolling Loud New York have yet to be announced, but this article will be updated as new details become available.

What is the Rolling Loud 2022 Miami lineup?

So, what’s the lineup for Rolling Loud Miami 2022? Check out the full list below.

Friday, July 22

$not

2 Chainz

AB

Bia

City Morgue

Don Toliver

Fivio Foreign

G Herbo

Kalan.FrFr

Kanye West

Kash Doll

Lil Durk

Playboy Carti

Saweetie

Three 6 Mafia

Saturday, July 23

Ace Hood

Action Bronson

Aminé

Baby Tate

City Girls

DaBaby

Future

Gucci Mane

Gunna

Kevin Gates

Key Glock

Latto

Lil TJay

Lil Uzi Vert

Nardo Wick

Ski Mask the Slump God

Soulja Boy

Toosii

Sunday, July 24

$uicide Boy$

A$AP Ferg

Baby Keem

Babyface Ray

Curren$y

Est Gee

Flo Milli

Kendrick Lamar

Kodak Black

Lakeyah

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

OhGeesy

Trippie Redd

Tyla Yaweh

UnoTheActivist

Young Nudy

What is the Rolling Loud 2022 New York lineup?

So, who’s on the lineup for Rolling Loud New York? At the time of writing, headliners and full lineup lists have yet to be announced for New York City. Check back for updates, which are expected to be shared closer to the festival date.

