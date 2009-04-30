Roller Boogie

Lauren Conrad led the pack of reality starlets at the roller rink last night. In celebration of its new Throwback soda, Pepsi threw a nostalgia filled bash complete with disco lights and cadillacs. The party brought out a who’s who of reality TV, including LC, Frankie Delgado, Stephanie Pratt, Lo Bosworth, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kelly Osbourne.

Conrad, who is designing a new collection for Kohl’s after her namesake line went under, kept it casual in a baggy white sweater and skinny jeans while she did her best not to fall face forward. At least she had the ultimate in footwear, we would take any excuse to throw on a pair of old school skates. Meanwhile the Kardashian girls wore their roller disco best, which for them meant liquid leggings, headbands and electric eyeliner, and skated the night away with Kelly Osbourne.