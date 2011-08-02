Role Models: 10 Women Whose Careers (And Style) We Admire

Seeing as the fashion industry is overflowing with both ambitious and insanely chic women who know what they want, when they want it, and how to get it — immediately — it was very difficult to narrow down a list of my top female career and style role models. There are Creative Directors, entrepreneurs, CEO’s, and Vice Presidents running some of the most powerful international businesses, all while well-outfitted in next season’s Alaa heels might I add. What I would give to pick one of their stylish brains for even a minute!
Click above to get the back stories on some of the best-dressed power players in the fashion game. Who do you look up to the most?
Jenna Lyons, President and Executive Creative Director J.Crew
A few months back, Lyons caused quite the controversy when she appeared in an image from the J.Crew catalog painting her son's toenails -- gasp -- pink! And this is why we love her: After climbing the ranks to the tippy-top of one of America's best-known brands for about twenty years now, that was the first time she ever garnered any significant attention in the public eye, albeit unintentionally. Lyons has remained career-focused and modest, unlike many others in the fashion industry who have been glamoured by the allure of reality television and whatnot. When it comes to her personal style, Jenna is practically the poster child for the day/night mix J.Crew has made so popular in recent years. Prime example? Showing up to the Met Ball in a floor sweeping feathered gown with a v-neck sweater tossed on top.
Linda Fargo, Senior Vice President, Fashion Office and Store Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman
I equate my visits to Bergdorf's with going to museum exhibits; everything from the windows on the sidewalk to the merchandise inside is impeccably curated. The woman to thank for this? Linda Fargo. Having been with the company since 1996, it's as if she holds the magical key as to which trends will be brought into one of the world's top department stores each season. Fargo is the ultimate trendsetter, and this is reflected in her own style as well -- think bold colors, statement accessories, and that sleek haircut you could spot from ten miles away.
Natalie Massenet, Founder, Net-a-Porter
Have you ever suffered from one of those sudden, middle of the night cravings to order a pair of Miu Miu's online? You can thank Natalie Massenet for that, the woman, who in the middle of the dot-com crash of yesteryear, experienced a stroke of genius to introduce luxury shopping to the World Wide Web via Net-a-Porter. And thank god she did; how else would the women in small-town middle America ever get their hands on some Balmain and Isabel Marant? The entrepreneurial Massenet was also the first to support her e-shop with a cutting-edge virtual magazine, one that I now am addicted to clicking through every single week. As for her personal style, Massenet has mastered power-dressing, managing to never, ever look frumpy, but always one (well-heeled) step ahead.
Daniella Vitale, Executive Vice President and Chief Women's Merchant, Barneys
Before being appointed to one of the top executive positions at Barneys during the end of last year, Daniella Vitale had served time as President of Gucci America, Merchandise Manager for Ferragamo America as well as VP of Wholesale at Giorgio Armani America. Impressive, right? As one would expect, Vitale has a larger than life presence about her that shines through in her simplistic and sleek power-wardrobe.
Desirée Rogers, CEO, Johnson Publishing Company
You may know her as President Obama's former White House Social Secretary, the one who took the heat for that whole state dinner gatecrashing incident, which eventually resulted in her resignation. Not only do we love Desirée for facing the issue with poise and charm, but also, we give the woman major props for wearing Comme des Garçons to the White House. Rogers never let a little setback get in her way, as she jumped right back on her feet to use her sartorial eye as the CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, a Chicago business that publishes the likes of Ebony and Jet.
Angela Ahrendts, CEO, Burberry
Someday, I too would like to see those three letters spelled out next to my name, but for now, I'll have to live vicariously through Angela Ahrendts, that dashing lady next to Christopher Bailey in the above photograph - the CEO of Burberry - no big deal or anything. She hails from a small town in Indiana and worked her way through positions at Donna Karan, Henri Bendel and Liz Claiborne until crossing the pond in 2006. Since then, Andrendhts has been responsible for turning Burberry into the technologcal and fashion forward luxury business it is today. I would describe her personal style as classic with a twist, always looking chic in a trench or suit, but never boring.
Sarah Rutson, Fashion Director, Lane Crawford
If I had to name one international power player in fashion, it would be Sarah Rutson, the woman responsible for buying for one of China's biggest and most cutting-edge department stores, Lane Crawford. Known for bringing niche brands like Acne and Rick Owens into the retail chain, Rutson has also become a street style sensation, putting her own personal spin on the trends of the moment with her mix-and-match ensembles.
Lynn Yaeger, Fashion Columnist
I've been lucky enough to spot Lynn Yaeger strolling around Greenwich Village in her eccentric outfits (think layers upon layers of Junya and Comme), bright orange bob, and doll-like face about three times now, and every time, I've stopped and taken a moment to just stare in awe. In 2008, Yaeger was abruptly laid off from her 30-year position at the Village Voice, where she had become well known for her refreshingly honest fashion column, Elements of Style (later renamed Frock Star). Since then, Yaeger has expanded her horizons, contributing to The New York Times's T Magazine, Vogue, New York Magazine and the blog, Full Frontal Fashion.
Amanda Brooks, VP, Women's Fashion Director, Barneys
Amanda Brooks has quite the resume, with a stint as creative director at Tuleh, contributions to Vogue, as well as a published book, I Love Your Style: How to Define and Refine Your Personal Style. So, it's no wonder Barneys scooped her up when the company underwent that whole executive switcheroo at the beginning of this year. Brooks has long been revered as a style icon, mixing her luxurious, uptown sensibility with a keen eye for up-and-coming trends.
Ikram Goldman, Owner, Ikram, Chicago
If I ever get the chance to visit Chicago, Ikram Goldman's eponymous store will be my very first stop. Not only is she known for founding a legendary retailer stocking the likes of Azzedine Alaïa and Rodarte -- that one shouldered white Jason Wu gown Mrs. O wore to the Inaugural Ball? It's got Ikram's name all over it, seeing as she's been serving as the First Lady's unofficial stylist for the past few years in addition to her day job.