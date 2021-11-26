Save $700 on Roku Streaming TVs For Black Friday & Get Disney+, Netflix & More at Your Fingertips

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re shopping for a new TV, we’d highly recommend considering these Roku TV Black Friday deals. This year, there are dozens of Roku TV models on sale in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and they all come equipped with Roku’s super easy-to-navigate operating system.

For those who don’t know, Roku TVs offer a seamless way to access your favorite entertainment via Smart TV technology. Whether you’re interested in paid streaming services like Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and SHOWTIME—or free options like The Roku Channel, Crackle, The CW and more—Roku TVs pretty much have you covered on all fronts. Not to mention, if you end up purchasing your first Roku device from the Roku TV Black Friday deals included below, you’ll be eligible for an HBO Max 30-day free trial upon activation. This offer expires on January 14, 2022, meaning there’s even still time to redeem after the holidays if you end up gifting a TV for Christmas this year.

What’s more, Roku is offering customers another perk of over 20 premium subscription partners on The Roku Channel—including EPIX, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more—for only $0.99 for the first two months. But you’ll want to act fast on these Roku TV Black Friday offers to snag this particular sale, as it’s only running from November 20 to November 30, 2021. Keep on reading below for some of our Roku TV Black Friday picks to consider below.

What is the difference between a smart TV and a Roku TV?

A smart TV—sometimes referred to as a “connected TV”—is a television set that connects to the internet, making it possible to stream movies, TV shows, games and other entertainment from apps for services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more. Roku TVs, meanwhile, are also Smart TVs. What sets them apart is their built-in operating system (just like the OS on your mobile phone or computer), which makes for seamless, easy navigation. On Roku TVs, users can easily customize their home screen to include their favorite streaming apps or “channels” of their choice, and they can rest easy knowing with automatic updates that improve the quality and function of their Roku TV for years to come.

This budget-friendly 32-Inch Roku Smart TV by TCL is the perfect option for the extra bedroom, the office or wherever you’re needing an extra TV set without breaking the bank. Originally $229.99, the TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV is now around $70 off in time for Black Friday.

Hisense makes some of the top-rated Roku TVs, and with this deal, it’s easy to see why. Now on sale for nearly $120 off, this Hisense 50-Inch Roku TV model comes equipped with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision HDR to deliver more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p high-definition screen, making it one of the best picture quality options at this price range.

For those looking for the full home-theater experience, you can’t go wrong with this TCL 75-Inch 5-Series Roku Smart TV. While it would usually run you a whopping $1,499.99, it’s currently $500 off for the price of $999.99.

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen this year has to be this TCL 65-inch 6-Series Roku Smart TV. Featuring some of the latest QLED technology, this model covers all the bases from 4K streaming of your favorite shows, to an impressive refresh rate to accommodate gaming. Originally $1499.99, the TCL 65-inch 6-Series Roku Smart TV is now on sale for $799.99, amounting to just over $700 in savings.