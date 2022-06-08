The Astrology Of Roe V. Wade May Predict Its Future, An Astrologer Explains

Scroll To See More Images

Thanks to leaked documents from the Supreme Court, the astrology of Roe v. Wade is more relevant than ever. The contents of the documents revealed the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 is in jeopardy yet again, proving that abortion accessibility continues to be a controversial issue in the United States.

The freedom to make decisions about your own body will always be worth fighting for. And without Roe v. Wade, that fight to protect your right to bodily autonomy will inevitably become much harder. As someone who is both pro-choice and a professional astrologer, it’s my duty to analyze the astrological chart of Roe v. Wade to see where the struggle for legalized abortion is headed. What I found was shocking, to say the least.

The leak occurred on May 2, 2022, during the pre-shadow phase of Mercury retrograde, which means this isn’t the end-all, be-all for abortion in the United States. Trust me, there’s still plenty of information that will continue to arise! Like many of the Supreme Court justices have said, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in formulating the structure of the laws. There may also be a lot of additional details added to the ruling in the upcoming months ahead. Because this transpired at an inauspicious time, there is a lot of room for change and more reproductive rights freedoms to be included in the document.

What Is The Astrology Of Roe v. Wade?

Let’s take a look at the astrological timing of the initial ruling of Roe v. Wade. The event took place on January 22, 1973 at 10:00 a.m. in Washington, DC. Because this event happened while the sun was in revolutionary Aquarius, it’s clear this decision was a major milestone for human rights in the United States. The moon was also in passionate Scorpio, the zodiac sign of deep and transformative change. Scorpio is also the zodiac sign of karma, making this decision something that was always meant to happen.

Venus is the planet of women and femininity in astrology. When Roe v. Wade was signed, Venus was in rigid Capricorn, symbolizing the government’s outdated attitude toward a decision that challenged the status quo; a status quo that endures to this day. In Roe v. Wade’s chart, Venus was also moving through the the tenth house of authority, making it clear that the judges were the ones in charge. Because the tenth house also represents all that is seen by the public, this emphasizes the fact that the whole world was watching and waiting to see how the United States would decide.

In astrology, Neptune is the planet that rules over the reproductive organs. In Roe v. Wade’s event chart, Neptune was moving through the ninth house of legal affairs, adding confusion to the decision making of the courts. Basically, Sagittarius is a wild and untamed zodiac sign, making it difficult to ascertain where the boundaries should be drawn. And let’s be real—how do you draw boundaries for the human body?

The event chart for Roe v. Wade is currently being put under the microscope by the transiting Neptune as it heightens the need to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In this chart, the tenth house of reputation is being galvanized by Pluto in Capricorn, making it even more difficult to the judges to come to a majority ruling.

Looking back at the astrology of 2022, the conversation surrounding the overturn of Roe v. Wade began while Venus was retrograding through Capricorn back in January. This inevitably brought Roe v. Wade back to the forefront of our cultural consciousness, because Roe v. Wade was literally signed while Venus was in Capricorn. This reveals that there is still unfinished business surrounding Roe v. Wade that needs to be settled once and for all.

Will Roe v. Wade Be Overturned?

Something else to note about Roe v. Wade—the moon was in Scorpio, which was aligned with the South Node of Destiny at the time. This indicates that it will be hard for the government to make *all* of the radical changes to the landmark decision that they want to. There will be lots of details added to the ruling, but not as much as the judges may have wanted to do. Their hesitancy is mostly due to fear of a negative reaction from the masses! Because the world-changing total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 15 ignited the conversation about Roe v. Wade, it will likely reach some form of a resolution by the time the total lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on on November 8.

Don’t lose hope just yet, because there will be many opportunities and ways for the people of the U.S. to protest anti-abortion laws and make their voices heard. Because Pluto—the modern planetary ruler of Scorpio—will station retrograde from April 29 to October 8 in Roe v. Wade’s 10th house of public concern, you can rest assured that the blowback will be immense.

Mars—the traditional planetary ruler of Scorpio—will begin its three-month retrograde on October 30. This retrograde will take place in Roe v. Wade’s third house of communication while opposing its natal Neptune, which will bring up several frustrations the legal process. Basically, it’s my astrological opinion that it will be nearly impossible for the government to fully do away with abortion rights in the United States. There will be many roadblocks standing in the Supreme Court’s way and a reversal of fortune that could happen when Mars turns direct on January 12, 2023, making it even harder for them to succeed in overturning Roe v. Wade.

You may notice an unexpected turn of events when Uranus connects with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus on July 31, bringing the world into the future and expediting what was always meant to happen. Many protests will likely occur around this time, as the people will feel compelled to defend their rights. Until then, the fight against patriarchal ideas and structures will continue, thanks to the fact that Saturn is still moving through Aquarius. Make no mistake—change is coming!