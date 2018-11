Object Of Desire

Rodebjer higgins t-shirt, $100, at lagarconne.com and webshop.kii.se

Reason #1

We’re not kidding, March is finally over and today is April Fool’s Day.

Reason #2

There’s nothing like this eyelash printed T-shirt from Rodebjer to hint at a subtle wink and a nod on a day when you never know when someone is out to fool you.

Reason #3

There are better ways to celebrate April Fool’s than to download extra anti-virus software, right? Time to bring back harmless pranks.