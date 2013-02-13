All The Looks: Rodarte’s Trippy Fall 2013 Collection

Dissecting a Rodarte collection is never an easy task. Pinpointing a source of inspiration for the Mulleavy sisters’ label is nearly impossible, as they aren’t big proponents of literal interpretations of trends.

This season, the collection felt like a bizarre-yet-beautiful cross between “Star Wars” and ’70s throwback stoner flick “Dazed and Confused.” Sweeping, oversized coats with layers of pleating were reminiscent of the robes worn by Jedi knights in the classic films, while sheer skintight cutout dress recalled Princess Leia’s slave costume in “Return of the Jedi.”

Mixed between these looks, gowns splashed with bright tie-dye designs and sheer rose appliques walked the runway, evoking vintage Grateful Dead album covers and making for one very trippy scene.

Click through the slideshow above for a complete look at the collection and let us know if you find it fabulous or just a little t0o out-there.

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!