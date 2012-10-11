Rodarte Teams Up with Starbucks for an (Unexpected) Holiday Collab



Designers are pulling out all the stops when it comes to holiday collaborations. The Mulleavy sisters, the forces behind Rodarte, are taking a less taken route and partnering with Starbucks. Hitting stores November 13, the collaboration includes special gift cards, totes, cup sleeves, and mugs.

Laura Mulleavy tells the AP, “Our clothing is specialized and when we are thinking of Rodarte, we choose things that say who we are as designers, but we’re not limited to that. We like the idea of collaborations and putting our thought process somewhere else.” Having previously created a capsule collection for Target and the notable costumes for Black Swan, this is definitely the largest stretch for the design duo to date, but arguably the most accessible.

Coffee drinkers themselves, the sisters revealed that the process was relatively easy except executing a design for the small surface of the gift card. We’ll definitely be snatching up our cup slip.

