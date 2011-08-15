The Rodarte x Opening Ceremony Fall Look Book is Gorgeous!

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte have blown us away again with their second collection for Opening Ceremony. The lookbook for their Fall/Winter ’11 collection has just come out and it looks like it’ll be an even bigger hit than the first collaboration! It was shot by frequent Rodarte collaborator Autumn de Wilde, and features the fresh faces of twins Gemma and Donna Loos, with Stephan Haurholm wearing the menswear.

The collection was inspired by the Nordic romance of Scandinavia hence the light, airy fabrics and the adorable milk maid braids on Gwen and Donna. The line mixes soft ruffles and a pastel color palette with leather skirts, burgundy knits, and Baroque-esque evening dresses.

Check out the Pre-Sale HERE and also see some of Rodarte x Opening Ceremony Spring/Summer ’11 on SALE!