The New Rodarte x Universal Standard Collab Is Available in Sizes 00-40—and We Want Every Single Piece

Scroll To See More Images

Guys, I’m freaking out here. Rodarte and Universal Standard just joined together to create a seriously beautiful capsule collection—and it’s available in sizes 00-40. It is a very rare thing to witness a luxury brand (like Rodarte) that is constantly worn by celebrities collab with a super-inclusively sized brand (like Universal Standard). The fashion industry still has a very long way to go in terms of creating clothing for every size body, but hopefully designers will take a clue from this Rodarte x Universal Standard collection. Because not only is it size-inclusive on both sides of the spectrum, it’s full of stunning pieces.

Whatever excuses (not all, but many) high-end designers are using to exclude people above a size 10 or 12 in their lines should really check themselves. You don’t have to sacrifice any style to develop clothing in extended sizes. This Rodarte x Universal Standard collection is proof. (Hell, Universal Standard itself is proof. They offer beautiful basics in all sizes.) The new collection is effortlessly chic with stunning details. The pieces are basic without looking basic. They’re the type of pieces you could wear every day, but amplified to look high-fashion. I seriously can’t say enough about how pretty these pieces are.

The collection contains a jumpsuit, blouse, dress and skirt—all available in several colors. It’s the capsule collection you’ve always dreamed of, and now it’s here. No matter where you fall on the size spectrum, these brands are telling you that you can wear these amazing designs. They’re not limited to runway model physiques. These Rodarte x Universal Standard pieces are for everyone. Because everyone deserves to look and feel good in their clothes.

1. Rodarte x Universal Standard Dress, $200 at Universal Standard

This dress comes in red, black and pink, and is perfect for any occasion.

2. Rodarte x Universal Standard Jumpsuit, $240 at Universal Standard

This beautiful and frilly jumpsuit comes in both black and red.

3. Rodarte x Universal Standard Blouse, $150 at Universal Standard

Amp up your workwear game with this blouse—available in white, red and pink.

4. Rodarte x Universal Standard Dress, $200 at Universal Standard

I just had to show you the pink version of this dress, because it’s so freakin’ pretty.

5. Rodarte x Universal Standard Skirt, $150 at Universal Standard

Twirl the day away in either the red or pink version of this adorable skirt.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.