Rodarte for Target: New Pictures!

Every time we begin to forget that Rodarte’s collection for Target is just a month away, or our mind strays to the exciting new collaborations like Jean Paul Gaultier for Target or Sonia Rykiel for H&M, more images are released and we fall in love all over again.

This time around, we can thank Marie Claire for writing up the collection in their December issue.

The collection hits stores and target.com on December 20, but hopefully before then we will get a glimpse of the full collection.

In the meantime, take some beauty inspiration from Rodarte’s runway hair.

