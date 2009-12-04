Rodarte for Target Loobook and Prices

Our anticipation is at an all-time high for the Rodarte for Target collection. The full collection hits stores on December 20 and a small selection of five pieces will be available at pop-up shops as early as December 11 at 10 am.

Take a look at who we want to see wearing the collection (besides ourselves, of course).

For a look at the full collection and prices for the coveted products, read on.

Lace tee in navy, $16.99; asymmetrical cardigan in gray, $44.99; lace and tulle skirt in navy, $29.99; bow belt in yellow leopard, $12.99; cut-out knee-highs in tan/peach, $9.99.

Denim jacket, $39.99; tulle bow top in navy, $24.99; lace and tulle skirt in navy, $29.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Lace-print dress in tan, $34.99; lace cardigan in tan, $29.99; bow belt in gray leopard, $12.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Slip dress in black, $39.99; bow belt in yellow leopard, $12.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Swiss dot lace dress in blue, $39.99; bow belt in yellow leopard, $12.99; cut-out knee-highs in tan/peach, $9.99.

Lace cardigan in mustard, $29.99; lace cami in black, $19.99; lace and tulle skirt in mustard, $29.99; bow belt in black, $12.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Sequin dress in gray leopard, $44.99; lace cardigan in black, $29.99; bow belt in gray leopard, $12.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Sequin rib cage dress in black, $49.99; striped tee in white/navy, $16.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.

Lace bow dress in yellow leopard, $44.99; lace tights in black, $12.99.