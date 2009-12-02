Rodarte for Target: Get the Goods Before they Hit Stores

If Black Friday isn’t your thing, then you may want to steer clear of the Target to Go pop up shop coming to NYC that will be selling items from the Rodarte for Target diffusion line before it distributes through stores nationwide. While the Rodarte goodies will be up for grabs for all come December 20 (well, at least for all those who get to Target early enough), the pop up shop to be situated on the High Line at Gansevoort and Washington Streets will be offering up select pieces from the line starting next week! NEXT WEEK! And don’t freak out or anything, but the skeleton dress will officially be one of the five Rodarte for Target pieces for sale at the shop! Okay, we’re freaking out a little.

The other four items to go on sale early will be the collection’s coral slipdress ($39.99), the black halter dress ($39.99), and two bow belts ($12.99 each). Head over to the entrance of the High Line on December 11 at 10 am (we recommend getting there early) to be the first to snag your very own look from the collection. And if you’re feeling generous, you can pick up a few gifts for friends and relatives while you’re at it. The pop up shop will be open daily from 10 am to 8 pm, and will officially end on December 13.