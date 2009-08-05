Rodarte for Target, Confirmed

The next Target Go International collaboration has been announced and the winner is…all of us. That’s because Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte will be designing for Target. That’s right, Rodarte.

Joshua Thomas of Target assures us that the retailer stayed true to Rodarte’s eye, “What you’ll notice is an amazing eye for detail. It’s very feminine, yet very modern. The collection incorporates a rich mix of patterns and fabrications and everything from sequins and bows to faux fur. The key with Rodarte is layering.”

Their 55-piece collection will hit stores on December 20 and be available through February 6. Prices range from $9.99 to $79.99.

Knowing that these collections usually turn out a little less exciting than we had hoped, I am going to try to push out the images of overly layered bows, sequins, and faux fur for $49.99 and keep this in mind.

Which collaboration are you more excited for, Rodarte or Anna Sui?

