Rodarte for Target: The Bloggers Who’ve Worn it Best

Okay, we’ll admit it — we’ve gone a little crazy over Rodarte’s collection for Target. When pictures of select pieces from the collection first surfaced in Marie Claire, we posted about our new obsession right away. And when the full lookbook and prices were unveiled, we could barely contain our excitement. We even picked out our favorite fashionistas and matched them to the pieces we hoped they’d be wearing from the collection.

So how, you might ask, is it possible that we have more to talk about regarding the designer collaboration with Target? Oh, it’s possible. Our other favorite subject du jour are the fashion bloggers who are stealing the spotlight from magazine editors at the moment. These pretty young things are in the know, and they’ve been modeling their own favorite pieces from Rodarte for Target and showcasing their styling techniques on their personal blogs. Read on to see how some of our favorite fashion bloggers are styling the looks:

Rumi Neely, Fashiontoast:



We love how Rumi keeps it simple, with bare legs and only minimal jewelry around her wrists. Her messy bun and dark lids put a darker spin on the frothy ballerina-esque feel of the dress. How would you wear it?



Tavi Gevinson, Style Rookie:



We could have guessed Tavi would choose this ribcage dress. And, as always, she’s styled it in her own unique way, as a shirt tucked into a Samantha Pleet skirt instead of as a dress. Her American Apparel button-down and Pierre Hardy for Gap shoes are the perfect pieces to finish off the eclectic look.



The Stylish Wanderer:



The anonymous 14-year-old blogger of The Stylish Wanderer looks sweet and innocent as can be in Rodarte for Target’s powder blue lace dress. We’re loving how she does the blue on blue with a denim jacket thrown on top. A great way to pair a new find with an old classic.



Jazzi McGilbert, Jazzi McG:



Jazzi is not only one of our favorite bloggers, she’s one of our favorite StyleCaster members too. She posted these pics of her in two of Rodarte’s Target dresses on her blog as well as on our new StyleCaster Daily Mirror feature. We loved the leopard dress on her so much that we may or may not have gone and picked up one for ourselves. Okay, we did.

