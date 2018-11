If you’ve seen Black Swan, then there’s no doubt you sat in awe of the epic image-making that was Natalie Portman in Rodarte pli-ing toward the camera. Cue little girls (and some boys) with socks on the crowns of their heads twirling in living rooms.

This behind the scenes video with Rodarte and other designers, who were all instrumental in bringing Black Swan to life, reveals just how many people it truly takes to raise a movie.