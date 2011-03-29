Rodarte Takes Their Collection Across The Atlantic For Pitti

Opening Ceremony. Black Swan. MOCA.

Sounds kind of like a weird cult, doesn’t it? Those are just a few of the things that Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the dynamic duo behind Rodarte, have done in the last year.

Now the sisters have been asked by Pitti W, the womenswear portion of Pitti Immagine, to be its special guests at its June capsule collection in Florence, where the Mulleavys will show their pre-collection. These Cali girls never stop, do they?

The New York Times reports that this is the first time the girls will be showing their collection in Europe, but here’s a fun fact: they have a bit of Italian blood in them. Our grandmother was from Rome, Kate explained, so for us to go and do something in Italy, well, it feels like there is a real connection.

Los Angeles based Scott Sternberg from Band of Outsiders will also headline the 80th annual spring edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, so Italy will be feeling plenty of California love in the coming seasons.

Image via Imaxtree