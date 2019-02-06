Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson and Rowan Blanchard Were Squad Goals at the Rodarte Show

You know when you’re scrolling through Instagram and you see a picture of people you know, and you think, OMG I didn’t even know they were friends!? At first you’re kind of jealous that they didn’t ask you to also hang out, but overall, you approve of the friendship because they’re totally cute. OK, maybe that situation is specific only to me (HMU if you want to hang out and make other people jealous!), but it’s exactly how I felt when I saw three of my favorite celebrities hanging out together at the 2019 Rodarte show.

Let me just emphasize how cute this situation was, because I am freaking out! Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson and Rowan Blanchard were not only sitting together and taking adorable, high-fashion photos at the Rodarte show on Tuesday, they were also fucking matching. (No amount of exclamation points can ever be enough to truly show how I feel about this.) Each was wearing a variation on a theme—frills, bows and (literal) sheer perfection. Ross in deep purple, Larson in hot pink and Blanchard in light lavengar, these three fashion show-going gals just became my squad goals.

Ross, Larson and Blanchard were on the A-list for the Rodarte show, and got seats in the front row (together, of course). Larson brought her 35mm old school camera, and frankly, I’m just waiting for her to get that film developed so I can see more photos of the three BFFs. I truly don’t know how the rest of fashion month is going to live up to this iconic trio.

The Rodarte show, which took place in Pasadena, California—a hop, skip and a jump away from LA, in case you’re confused about California geography—was totally dreamy itself. It featured huge ruffles, plenty of sequins and fun patterns. And my new favorite trio had a front row seat to it all. Mark my words: If I ever become a famous fashion designer, you better believe Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson and Rowan Blanchard are at the top of my invite list.