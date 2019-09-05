Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2020 Portrait Series Unites Lili Reinhart, Kiernan Shipka, Kirsten Dunst & More

Scroll To See More Images

Do you ever feel like a brand or company has read your diary? You’ve stayed up late, listing your hopes, dreams, fears and favorite celebrities in a little notebook, and somehow a brand has seen everything you’ve written? That’s how I feel about the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2020 Portrait Series. It’s like the luxury brand took everything I’ve ever wanted to see and put it in their latest collection look book. Seriously, did Rodarte sneak into my bedroom and go through my journals? Have they been reading my texts? Looking at my Instagram stories? How did they know this portrait series was everything I could ever want—and so much more?!

Frankly, I’m already a sucker for a good photoshoot. It doesn’t take a branding genius to know that most people enjoy visually pleasing images featuring their favorite celebrities. But when it feels like every single of-the-moment celebrity is photographed in the Rodarte Portrait Series, now that is something special. I’m talking Alexa Demie (AKA the hottest of the hot girls from Euphoria), Lili Reinhart from Riverdale holding a damn puppy, Kirsten Dunst posing with an elaborate dish of sweets. It feels like a fever dream, and I don’t ever want to wake up.

Not only are the subjects of these photographs incredible, but the clothes—oh, boy, the clothes. Rodarte always has amazing pieces each season, but I’m particularly fond of their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Pastels, tulle, beading—you name it. The collection gives me ultimate Marie Antoinette femme goddess vibes, and I’m here for it. I think it’s safe to say I’ll be staring at the photos below until the cows come home.

Alexa Demie in the Black and White Swirl Cloque Blouse with Ruffle Details & Black and White Swirl Cloque Skirt with Ruffle Detail

Lili Reinhart in the White Iridescent Ball Gown

Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim

Kirsten Dunst in the Black and White Polka Dot Dress with Neck Ruffle Detail

Rowan Blanchard in the Blue Beaded Dress with Tulle and Hand Beaded Hibiscus Flower Details

Kirsten Dunst in the Sage and Pink Tulle Off The Shoulder Gown with Swarovski Crystal Details

King Princess in the Teal Sequined Wrap Jacket with Hand Beaded Pearl Trim and Bow Detail & Teal Sequined Fitted Skirt with Ruffle Detail

Gabrielle Union in the Light Blue and Lime Taffeta Gown with Melon Tulle Details

January Jones in the White and Black Polka Dot Blouse with Ruffle Details & White and Black Polka Dot Skirt with Ruffle Details

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka

Yalitza Aparicio in the Black and White Plaid Sequin Blouse with Silk Organza Ruffle Detail & Black and White Plaid Sequin Full Length Skirt with Silk Organza Ruffle Detail

Helena Howard in the Watercolor Hydrangea Sequin Long Sleeve Drop Waist Dress

Margaret Qualley in the Blue, Black and White Draped Tulle and Taffeta Gown

Kilo Kish in the Seafoam Short Sleeve Dress with Ruffle Details

Helena Howard in the Lavendar, Lime and Melon Floral Jacquard Strapless Gown with Degrade Tulle Details

Maggie Rogers in the Gold Metallic and Cream Tweed Blazer

Metallic Gold and Off White Tweed Fitted Skirt with Ruffle Detail

Maya Erskine in the Lime and Light Blue Silk Taffeta Blouse with Ruffle Detail & Lime Silk Taffeta Skirt with Light Blue Ruffle Details