Links to Click: ‘Ratatouille’ Star Remy at Paris Fashion Week, Tom Ford on Bloggers, More

Wrap up your day with the best the Internet had to offer on this delightful Monday!

1. Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy are in Paris for Fashion Week, and they have a cute special guest along for the ride. [Instagram]

2. Tom Ford admitted he has a fear of the digital wave because he thinks many bloggers lack “history and professionalism.” [Business of Fashion]

2. Dreams do come true: now you can shop Coco Chanel’s former Parisian living room. [The Vivant]

3. Apparently, giving your boyfriend the silent treatment encourages him to pop the question. [The Cut]

4. Paris Fashion Week is drawing to a close! Here’s the best nail art from the week’s goings on. [Beauty High]

5. Ouch! Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea says Miley copped her newfound love for twerking straight from her. [Paper]

6. The super-glossy red lip is huge this fall. Here’s some easy tips to try it out yourself. [Daily Makeover]