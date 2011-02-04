Rodarte Hearts Elle Fanning: Everyone Stop Aging Now

If Elizabeth Olsen is the new Mary-Kate and Ashley, and Elle is the new Dakota, I’m pretty sure I need to stop aging rightthissecond. Elle Fanning is edging a spot for herself amongst the Indie cool chicks, giving a quiet and lovely performance in Sophia Coppola’s Somewhere and carrying on a completely adorable little fashion courtship with Rodarte did you see that Lula?

Next up for the fashion union? A short film entiteld The Curve of Forgotten Things, a collaboration between Kate and Laura Mulleavy and director-photographer Todd Cole, which will premiere on LVMH’s Nowness.com on Tuesday.

This is the second short by Rodarte, the first starred Guinevere van Seenus and had a darker edge the designers are regularly inspired by horror flicks and blood. Apparently the Elle clip will be a bit more, sunny, if you will. Cole explains to WWD, Its inspired by Northern California, and the Seventies. Its about this girl who exists in this strange place outside of time. Shes digging up things from the land and the past, and she offers them to the sun. I didn’t say normal, I said sunny.