Rodarte gets Stoned

Although it didn’t make it on the runway, there are no surprises that Rodarte’s fall jewelry collection was just as intricate and beautiful as the clothing. Designed by Mark Walsh and Leslie Chin, the pieces incorporate silvered bronze and rock crystals for a Star-Trek meets Victorian geology look, W reports.

A set of rings look like exotic stones set in tiny display cases while a necklace takes a darker tone, hanging a web of stones off a black chain, looking almost wiccan.

“Crystal is an important element in Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, used to reanimate the patchwork corpse monster, a sentiment we thought reflected the Mulleavy’s dresses,” said Walsh of his literary inspiration.

The line will be available at Colette in Paris and Capitol in Charlotte, North Carolina this fall.