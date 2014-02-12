See Every Look from Rodarte’s ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Fall 2014 Collection

Dissecting a Rodarte collection is never an easy task. Pinpointing a source of inspiration for Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s label is nearly impossible, as they aren’t big proponents of literal interpretations of trends.

This season there were plenty go-to pieces like pleated chiffon pants, metallic blue coats, and crochet knit shawls—all, as the LA Times pointed out, inspired by memories of the way the designers were dressed as children in the early ’80s.

However, all anyone could focus on was the final five finale gowns that incorporated classic artwork from the “Star Wars” films, which were reportedly made with the blessing of Disney and the films’ creator George Lucas.

Technically, the gowns aren’t for sale, but they will be available in the fall for editorial shoots and potential exhibits – coincidentally just in time for the next installment of the next ‘Star Wars’ movie, set to come out in December.

Overall, it’s worth noting that the collection is one that the LA Times called the “strongest of their career,” so click through and see every look.