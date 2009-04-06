Rodarte to Create Custom Made Wedding Dress

Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designers behind four-year-old ready to wear label Rodarte, have been put up to the ultimate designer challenge: creating a wedding gown. Filmmaker Miranda July called upon the sisters Mulleavy to design the dress for her upcoming nuptials next month to Mike Mills, according to WWD. July is a triple threat, best known for the 2005 film “Me and You and Everyone We Know”, which she wrote, directed, and starred in.

If Rodarte’s wedding dresses are anywhere near as extraordinary as the pieces they parade down their runways, Miss July might be the cause of the next craze in designer must-have bridal wear.