Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes

As you may have already heard, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte will be taking on the role as costume designers yet again, this time for their first foray into the world of opera. The duo were signed up to lead the costume creation for the LA Philharmonic’s run of Don Giovanni, with a first set of photos from the upcoming production just leaked today through the Rodarte Facebook page.

Just as expected after taking a browse through the 13 photos, it looks like the Rodarte girls have yet again struck romantic couture gold through their one-of-a-kind costume making skills. And to be honest, there were a few looks in the mix that were giving some Lady Gaga vibes, specifically that red and white full-length dress worn by performer Carmela Remigio which is giving off some meat dress resemblance from afar.

Don Giovanni debuted this past weekend, with a final set of performances scheduled for May 24th and May 26th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. If you can’t make it out to see this performance, you can at least take a gander at a few of the costumes and stage designs by architect Frank Gehry courtesy of these stellar shots by photographer Autumn de Wilde in the slideshow above.