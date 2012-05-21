Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte make their operatic costume debut for the LA Philharmonic's upcoming performance of "Don Giovanni".
StyleCaster
Share

Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes

Susie G
by
Rodarte x LA Philharmonic: See The Mulleavy Sisters’ Romantically Couture Costumes
13 Start slideshow

As you may have already heard, sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte will be taking on the role as costume designers yet again, this time for their first foray into the world of opera. The duo were signed up to lead the costume creation for the LA Philharmonic’s run of Don Giovanni, with a first set of photos from the upcoming production just leaked today through the Rodarte Facebook page.

Just as expected after taking a browse through the 13 photos, it looks like the Rodarte girls have yet again struck romantic couture gold through their one-of-a-kind costume making skills. And to be honest, there were a few looks in the mix that were giving some Lady Gaga vibes, specifically that red and white full-length dress worn by performer Carmela Remigio which is giving off some meat dress resemblance from afar.

Don Giovanni debuted this past weekend, with a final set of performances scheduled for May 24th and May 26th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. If you can’t make it out to see this performance, you can at least take a gander at a few of the costumes and stage designs by architect Frank Gehry courtesy of these stellar shots by photographer Autumn de Wilde in the slideshow above.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Carmela Remigio as Donna Anna

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Mariusz Kwiecein as Don Giovanni and Anna Prohaska and Zerlina

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Aga Mikolaj as Donna Elvira

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Anna Prohaska as Zerlina and Ryan Kuster as Masetto

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Mariusz Kwiecein as Don Giovanni

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Ensemble

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Mariusz Kwiecein as Don Giovanni and Anna Prohaska as Zerlina

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Ensemble

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Pavol Breslik as Don Ottavio and Carmela Remigio as Donna Anna

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Carmela Remigio as Donna Anna

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Carmela Remigio as Donna Anna

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Carmela Remigio as Donna Anna and Anna Prohaska as Zerlina

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte with Frank Gehry (#EPIC)

Photo: Autumn de Wilde/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Tubular Backpacks To Sport This Summer

21 Tubular Backpacks To Sport This Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share