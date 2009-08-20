Rodarte to Construct Fantasy World in Colette

Our hearts are swelling with love for Laura and Kate Mulleavy. Not only have they designed the most highly anticipated (for us anyway) collection with Target yet, the pair will be working with Colette to curate a retail space and gallery for the month of October. October? That’s right, it will open during Paris Fashion Week.

The featured items will include the Rodarte fall collection, various objets d’art, specially created Rodarte stuffed and knitted animals, limited edition jewelry designed by their mother, pillow cases by Miranda July, glitter taxidermy by AnnaKim Violette, and a selection of their favorite movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Don’t Look Now, Dawn of the Dead, Rosemary’s Baby, and Black Sunday.

No one constructs a fantasy world better than the Mulleavys, so if you have a chance to stop by, we suggest you do.

[WWD]