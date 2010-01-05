Rodarte Collection for Men Introduces Sweaters

The label on everyone’s lips lately–Rodarte–is now giving the boys something to talk about too. Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the design duo behind the much-buzzed about line, have released a line of men’s sweaters that look pretty much exactly like their iconic women’s cobweb knits, albeit a tad (but not much!) larger. Opening Ceremony, the downtown retail space carrying the offerings, has amusingly dubbed the line “Brodarte.”



We’re not sure how well they’ll sell, but one thing’s for sure, if you can convince your boyfriend/husband/temporary-boy-toy to buy one, you’ve scored what is possibly the most perfect androgynous steal-it-from-him item of clothing ever made. Unquestionably, one precious Rodarte men’s cardigan is worth a million pairs of natty old boyfriend jeans. But then again, if he actually goes ahead with the purchase, chances are he’s a stray (straight dude who may or may not be gay) or, possibly, just gay.

But whatever! We’ll take the uncertainty to drape ourselves in Rodarte cashmere any day. Defined sexual preferences are so 2009.





Check Out Rodarte’s Collection for Target Here!