Rodarte Fashion to be on Exhibit at Cooper-Hewitt Museum

Rodarte has been taking advantage of some pretty exciting opportunities lately. It all started off with their CFDA win for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Since then, The Mulleavy sisters have created a collection for Target, signed on with William Morris Endeavor Entertainment to advise them in all possible film opportunities, and during Paris Fashion Week (now) they are taking over Colette to fill the store on Rue Saint-Honoré with their fall collection and objets d’art like special Rodarte stuffed animals.

It was just announced that the Mulleavys will be featured in the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum next year. While Francisco Costa beat them out to win this year’s Fashion Design Award, their designs will be on display in an exhibit called “Quicktake: Rodarte,” the second installation of the Quicktake series that highlights emerging designers.