Rodarte 2009 Paris Party Inspired by Living Dead Dolls

Last night was the Rodarte curated pop-up shop party at Colette in Paris, and it officially marks the event we would’ve most liked to attend were we over in the tres chic city at the moment. Keeping in theme with their dark, practically gothic Spring 2010 collection that just debuted in New York (think tattoo sleeves, ghoulish green poison mist on the catwalk, and a collection crafted from handmade destroyed fabrics), Rodarte designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy found inspiration for the exhibition in Living Dead Dolls. Not only are the sisters “obsessed” with the creepy, voodoo-esque figures, but they apparently had them sitting all around their studio while designing their latest collection. Are we surprised? Not particularly.

The pop-up shop party opening gave homage to the California-based designers’ favorite things and featured exclusively commissioned artwork as well as limited edition garments designed by the duo. Editors and fashionistas flocked to the Parisian store for the event and mingled amongst the fashion set as music by Something à la Mode provided the soundtrack for the night. And as always, we were there in spirit.